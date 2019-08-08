Colin Kaepernick Shares Workout Routine and Says He's 'Still Ready' for Return to NFL

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in years, but despite his time off, he’s “still ready” to return to the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted a powerful video to Instagram and Twitter this week of his almost daily fitness routine.

The video highlights Kaepernick’s 5 a.m workouts, consisting of rigorous weight training and other difficult exercises. Alongside the clip, Kaepernick noted he’s “still ready.”

According to USA Today, Kaepernick, 31, has been out of work for 889 days as of Wednesday, since he left the 49ers in March 2017. In 2018, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance lawsuit against the NFL, which was settled out of court in February of this year, according to a statement from his attorneys.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

The NFL star started the #TakeAKnee movement during an August 2016 preseason game, when he chose to kneel rather than stand during the national anthem in protest of racial injustices, including police brutality.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder… I am not looking for approval. I have to stand up for people that are oppressed. If they take football away, my endorsements from me — I know that I stood up for what is right,” he said in a previous interview with Steve Wyche of NFL Media.

Kaepernick’s silent act of protest quickly spread across other NFL teams, but it also infuriated some politicians, including President Donald Trump.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

The #NFL will look back at Kaepernick's antics in horror when all is said and done. The damage is catastrophic & has only just begun. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 23, 2017

Earlier this summer, the headline-making Nike commercial “Dream Crazy” starring Kaepernick that was released in September of last year was nominated for an Emmy.

In the commercial, which has been nominated in the outstanding commercial category, the former quarterback narrates as clips of both amateur and professional athletes (including Serena Williams) play, with a message to aspire to go beyond athleticism and be the best in the world at what they do.