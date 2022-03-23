Colin Kaepernick's Trainer Says Multiple NFL Teams Have Reached Out with Interest in Quarterback

Colin Kaepernick has continually said on social media that he's staying ready for an NFL return, despite last playing in a game in 2016

A trainer who has worked with Colin Kaepernick says multiple NFL teams have reached out to him with interest in the former quarterback, who hasn't played in an NFL game since 2016.

David Robinson told TMZ that "at least" five NFL teams have reached out in the wake of a training session he held with Kaepernick, 34, earlier in March.

"A few teams have ... asked how his arm looked," Robinson claimed. "They have reached out and asked about him."

He also confirmed that Kaepernick is still in playing shape — something the athlete has repeatedly said on social media — telling the outlet, "He definitely has the ability to play on somebody's roster — like, right now."

Said Robinson, "Like, a couple of the guys that were in the session that were on NFL teams were saying that his arm is just as strong as guys' that we got on our roster right now and can play."

Earlier this month, Kaepernick tweeted that he was seeking receivers to practice with to stay in top shape. "For The past 5 years I've been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I'm really grateful to my trainer, who I've been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners," he wrote. "Who's working?? I will pull up."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was one of the players that responded, training with Kaepernick. And this week, Kaepernick announced that he'd be training with another Seahawks athlete: wide receiver Aaron Fuller.

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick began kneeling while the national anthem played at the beginning of each game to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic oppression. The year following his polarizing protests, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, he has been unable to sign with any NFL team.

Kaepernick and fellow athlete and protester Eric Reid filed grievances with the league in October 2017 that accused owners of colluding to prevent him from signing with a team. The pair settled with the league in Feb. 2019.

In an interview with Ebony in October 2021, he also said he is "absolutely" ready to return to the NFL should he get signed to a team in the league.