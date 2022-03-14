Colin Kaepernick 'Staying Ready' for Opportunities to Play Football Again, Seeking Training Partners

Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't played in an NFL game since 2016, is seeking professional receivers to practice with

Colin Kaepernick is not ruling out a return to professional football.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old athlete said he's been working out in hopes of being in the NFL once again. Kaepernick, who hasn't played in an NFL game since 2016, tweeted that he is now seeking receivers to practice with to stay in top shape.

"For The past 5 years I've been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I'm really grateful to my trainer, who I've been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners," he wrote. "Who's working?? I will pull up."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly answered the quarterback's call and agreed to train together.

"Let's do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you," Lockett tweeted before Kaepernick responded, "Love to you and your brother! I'll be there tomorrow. I'll dm you to coordinate."

Plans for the two to meet up are seemingly set for Monday as Kaepernick posted on Instagram saying, "We locked in for tomorrow! @tdlockett12 Let's get it! Going live on ig tomorrow."

This isn't the first time Kaepernick has vocalized his desire to get back to professional football.

In an interview with Ebony in October 2021, he also said he is "absolutely" ready to return to the NFL should he get signed to a team in the league.

"I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I'm prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again," Kaepernick told The View co-host Sunny Hostin, who wrote the cover story. "That's not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment."

Kaepernick noted, "The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I'm gonna be persistent here."

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick began kneeling while the national anthem played at the beginning of each game to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic oppression. The year following his polarizing protests, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, he has been unable to sign with any NFL team.

Kaepernick and fellow protester Eric Reid filed grievances with the league in October 2017 that accused owners of colluding to prevent him from signing with a team. The pair settled with the league in Feb. 2019.

_a7c6125.jpg Colin Kaepernick | Credit: Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty

Kaepernick's hopes of returning to the gridiron are still alive even after a hiatus that has stretched several years.

"You're gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way. And you're gonna expose yourself by that, but it won't be because I'm not ready or not prepared," he told Ebony.

"But in that process, I'm also not gonna let you bury my future," he added at the time. "I'm gonna continue to do work on the acting and producing side, continue to do the work with Know Your Rights, and make sure we are having an impact. I think that's the beauty of us collectively — we are not one-dimensional."

In 2016, Kaepernick founded Know Your Rights, a campaign that raises awareness for higher education, self-empowerment and instructions on how to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios.