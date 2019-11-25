No NFL Teams Have Reached Out to Colin Kaepernick Since Workout Session, Report Says

Colin Kaepernick‘s potential return to the NFL remains unlikely following his private training session in Georgia.

Sources tell ESPN that no NFL teams have reached out to work with or sign Kaepernick, 32, in the week since his session with seven teams at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback completed the 40-minute workout on Nov. 16. Representatives attended from his former team, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

According to the outlet, the session was initially scheduled to take place at the Falcons’ facility, but Kaepernick’s team switched venues after a disagreement between the two sides about several factors, including media availability. The day prior, ESPN had reported that 13 teams were committed to attend the workout.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick told reporters the day of the workout, ESPN reported. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.”

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere,” he added. “My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

The workout was set up in response to a statement from Kaepernick’s representatives on Oct. 10 in which they claimed they received “little to no response” from all 32 teams in regard to possible opportunities for the football pro, ESPN recently reported.

“Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them,” the NFL said in response when arranging the workout, according to ESPN. “We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career.”

In 2016, Kaepernick made headlines when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest systemic oppression and police brutality. A year later, in March, the athlete opted out of his contract with the 49ers and hasn’t played for an NFL team since.

He filed a collusion grievance with the NFL in May 2018, which was eventually settled out of court in February of this year, according to a statement from his attorneys, who also confirmed a settlement was reached with Eric Reid — one of the first players to join Kaepernick in his protest.