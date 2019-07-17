Nike's Colin Kaepernick-Starring Commercial Just Earned an Emmy Nomination

The Emmy nominations are in, and the headline-making Nike commercial “Dream Crazy” featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being honored.

The 2-minute ad was released in September of last year two days after Nike revealed that Kaepernick, 31, was part of the company’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.

In the commercial, which has been nominated in the outstanding commercial category, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback narrates as clips of both amateur and professional athletes (including Serena Williams) play, with a message to aspire to go beyond athleticism and be the best in the world at what they do.

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” Kaepernick says in the black and white ad for the campaign, which quickly sparked support for and criticism against both he and Nike.

Some even threatened to boycott Nike due to its inclusion of Kaepernick, who started the #TakeaKnee movement in 2016. However, sales of the company actually increased over 31 percent directly following the commercial.

Kaepernick first made headlines by declining to stand for the national anthem when it was played before games. Instead of standing, he kneeled to protest racial injustice and police brutality. Months later, he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco Niners in March 2017 and has not been able to find a new team since.

In 2018, he filed a collusion grievance lawsuit against the NFL, which was settled out of court in February, according to a statement from his attorneys, who also confirmed a settlement was reached with Eric Reid, 27, who also filed a grievance against the NFL in May 2018.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.