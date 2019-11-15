Colin Kaepernick's Scheduled NFL Workout Draws in 13 Teams and Support from Tom Brady

New details have been released regarding the NFL’s private workout this weekend in Atlanta featuring free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

According to ESPN, 13 teams are committed to attend the workout including, the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Redskins.

The Seattle Seahawks and Kaepernick’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers, will also make an appearance, a source told the outlet.

The workout was set up in response to a statement from Kaepernick’s representatives on Oct. 10, where they claimed they received “little to no response” from all 32 teams in regards to possible opportunities for the football pro, ESPN recently reported.

The league sent a memo on Tuesday to its 32 teams that the session will include an on-field work and an interview, with videos made available to all clubs.

“Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them,” the NFL said, according to ESPN. “We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career.”

While Kaepernick has not been a member of the NFL since March 2017, that hasn’t stopped many players, including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, from supporting the former 49ers player during the workout this weekend.

“I think being a pro quarterback is very challenging in and of itself,” Brady said on the radio show, NFL on Westwood One.

“To have time off is a challenge, but Colin’s overcome a lot of challenges in his career, and he’s always found a way to produce. He’s very mentally tough, and I think it’s pretty cool that he’s getting that opportunity,” Brady said.

Kaepernick confirmed he would be attending the workout in a tweet on Tuesday night. “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

In 2016, Kaepernick made headlines when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest systemic oppression and police brutality.

A year later, in March, the athlete opted out of his contract with the 49ers and has not been signed to a new team since.

He filed a collusion grievance with the NFL in May 2018 which was settled out of court in February, according to a statement from his attorneys, who also confirmed a settlement was reached with Eric Reid, 27 — one of the first players to join him in his protest.

Later that year, Kaepernick took a stance for his movement in the September 2018 Nike commercial, “Dream Crazy.”

In the commercial, the quarterback narrates an inspiring message about the power of dreaming big and encourages fans to “believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”