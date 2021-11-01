Colin Kaepernick's New Netflix Series Compares NFL Draft Process to Slavery: 'No Dignity'

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance,” Colin Kaepernick said

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's new Netflix series is generating conversation over a scene comparing the league's draft process to an auction of enslaved peoples.

In his six-part drama series, Colin in Black & White, Kaepernick likened the NFL draft process to enslaved peoples being examined before being sold to bidders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What they don't want you to understand is what's being established is a power dynamic," said Kaepernick, who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 draft.

"Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance," he added. "No boundary respect. No dignity left intact."

The episode then shows a group of NFL hopefuls (played by Black actors) moving from a training field to an auction block.

The NFL did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The topic struck a chord on social media, where some took issue with Kaepernick's comparison.

"I used to Rock with Colin Kaepernick. But comparing the NFL (which is racist in a lot of ways) but to compare it to slavery is so disrespectful to what actually happened during Slavery. Bro really lost me," one Twitter user wrote.

"That's the most despicable thing I've ever seen," another said. "To compare that to slavery, completely takes away from what actual slaves went through. Besides the fact that all skin colors go through the combine …. NFL players also dream of playing in the NFL. They are treated like kings not."

To some, the imagery and message were compelling.

"The comparison of the NFL selection to slavery was really powerful," wrote Twitter user Serita Braxton, in part.

RELATED VIDEO: Colin Kaepernick Announces He Is Releasing a Memoir: 'I Want to Tell the Story of My Evolution'

The series is co-created by Kaepernick and director Ava DuVernay and focuses on the former NFL player's teenage years.

Kaepernick sparked controversy in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem at a 49ers game to raise awareness around racial inequality. The peaceful act sparked the #TakeAKnee movement and drew criticism from some who saw the protest as disrespectful to the flag and troops.