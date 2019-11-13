Colin Kaepernick Invited to Private Workout and Interview Session with the NFL

The NFL is hosting a private workout this weekend in Atlanta featuring free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, ESPN reported.

The league reportedly sent a memo on Tuesday to its 32 teams that the session will include an on-field work and an interview with Kaepernick, 32.

According to ESPN, the workout was set up in response to a statement from Kaepernick’s representatives on Oct. 10, where they claimed they received “little to no response” from all 32 teams in regards to possible opportunities for the football pro.

The league reportedly said in the memo: “Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career.”

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback confirmed he would be attending the workout in a tweet on Tuesday night.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

In 2016, Kaepernick made headlines when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest systemic oppression and police brutality.

A year later, in March, the athlete opted out of his contract with the 49ers and has not been signed to a new team since.

He filed a collusion grievance with the NFL in May 2018 which was settled out of court in February, according to a statement from his attorneys, who also confirmed a settlement was reached with Eric Reid, 27 — one of the first players to join him in his protest.

Later that year, Kaepernick took a stance for his movement in the September 2018 Nike commercial, “Dream Crazy.”

In the commercial, the quarterback narrates an inspiring message about the power of dreaming big and encourages fans to “believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

His monologue not only references the #TakeaKnee movement he spearheaded in 2016 but also honors other legendary athletes who have overcome career challenges, including NBA star Lebron James, tennis great Serena Williams, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and other incredible athletes who have defied the odds.

The 2-minute ad — which was part of the company’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign — received the Emmy award for outstanding commercial at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.

This August, Kaepernick marked the three-year anniversary of his iconic and controversial protest by posting a video that includes footage of alleged police brutality and family members speaking out on behalf of victims.

“Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression,” Kaepernick wrote in a tweet from Aug. 14. “I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!”

“The movement has always lived with the people!” he added.