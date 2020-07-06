Colin Kaepernick Gets Docuseries, Partnership with Disney to 'Elevate Black and Brown' Voices

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney," the former NFL player tweeted on Monday

Colin Kaepernick will be getting his very own documentary series, chronicling his journey from San Francisco 49ers quarterback to activist.

The announcement was made on Monday when Walt Disney Company revealed they had signed a deal with Kaepernick’s Ra Vision Media production company to elevate voices of color. Disney said they would make ongoing changes to meet this agreement across all of its platforms, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and ESPN's The Undefeated, Variety reports.

"I am excited for this partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers & producers," the former NFL, 32, player tweeted on Monday. "I look forward to sharing culturally impactful and inspiring projects."

The series, which will be developed by ESPN Films, will reportedly feature new interviews as well as never-seen-before archival footage following Kaepernick in the most recent years of his life.

The athlete has also enlisted journalist Jemele Hill as a producer on the project. Hill previously worked for both ESPN and The Undefeated. ESPN executives Libby Geist, Kevin Merida, and Connor Schell, will executive produce the project.

“Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations,” Jimmy Piatro, ESPN’s president, told Variety in a statement.

Just last week, Netflix also announced a new project with Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, who teamed for a new scripted limited series examining the adolescent life of the athlete.

Colin in Black & White, created by Kaepernick and the Emmy-winning filmmaker, will focus on his formative high school years, "lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences" that led to his efforts to fight police brutality and systemic racism.

The six-episode series was conceived in 2019, and the script was completed in May. It will provide an introspective look at Kaepernick's life, from his early years as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family to his NFL journey and beyond. Kaepernick is also set to narrate the series.

