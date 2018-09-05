Nike Releases Full Colin Kaepernick Commercial — Which Will Play During Thursday's NFL Opener

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

Just two days after Nike revealed that Colin Kaepernick is part of the company’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, the full commercial starring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been released.

In the clip — shared by both the sportswear company and Kaepernick, 30, on Twitter — the athlete narrates as clips of both amateur and professional athletes plays.

“People say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what you think you can do, good,” says Kaepernick. “Stay that way. Because what non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult, it’s a compliment.”

Footage of Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge plays as Kaepernick narrates, “Don’t try to be the fastest runner in your school, or the fastest in the world. Be the fastest ever.”

He continues, “Don’t picture yourself wearing OBJ’s jersey, picture OBJ wearing yours. Don’t settle for homecoming queen or linebacker, do both. Lose 120 pounds and become an Ironman, after beating a brain tumor.”

“Don’t believe you have to be like anybody to be somebody,” he says. And as video plays of Canadian pro soccer player Alphonso Davies, Kaepernick adds, “If you’re born a refugee, don’t let it stop you from playing soccer… for the national team… at age 16.”

LeBron James appears as Kaepernick says, “Don’t become the best basketball player on the planet, be bigger than basketball. Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

“When they talk about the greatest team in the history of the sport, make sure its your team,” he says. “If you have only one hand, don’t just watch football, play it at the highest level.”

Then, tennis superstar Serena Williams is shown, with Kaepernick narrating, “And if you’re a girl from Compton, don’t just become a tennis player. Become the greatest athlete ever. Yeah, that’s more like it.”

Kaepernick then appears on the screen, telling viewers: “So don’t ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they’re crazy enough.”

The commercial ends with superimposed text, advising, “It’s only crazy until you do it.”

According to ESPN, the commercial is set to debut during the NFL regular-season opener on Thursday. It will reportedly play on NBC while the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles face off.

In the initial ad for Nike, Kaepernick — who has been a Nike athlete since 2011 — appears in a black and white image. The text of the ad reads, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The ad marked Kaepernick’s first spokesperson gig for the company in over two years and comes despite Nike being the NFL’s official uniform sponsor.

Some reacted in fury to the initial advertisement, even threatening to boycott the company over the inclusion of Kaepernick, who started the #TakeAKnee movement in 2016.