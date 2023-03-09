Colin Kaepernick Says He Knows His Adoptive Parents 'Loved' Him, but Struggled to Embrace His Blackness

While promoting his new graphic novel, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talked about his struggles growing up with his adoptive parents, who are White.

During an interview with CBS News, Kaepernick, who is biracial and identifies as Black, said he sometimes experienced pushback from his adoptive parents Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.

"I know my parents loved me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through," the 35-year-old told CBS News. Kaepernick mentioned a time when he wanted to get cornrows, and his mom pushed back, calling the hairstyle "unprofessional" and that he would look like "a little thug."

"I think it was important to show, 'No, this can happen in your own home.' And how do we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated," he added.

PEOPLE's attempts to reach Kaepernick's parents were unsuccessful.

This week saw the release of Kaepernick's graphic novel, Change the Game, which tells his life story from the perspective of his teenage self. The book is aimed at readers 12 and up, was co-written with Eve L. Ewing.

Colin Kaepernick. Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty

Kaepernick became the topic of national conversation when, in 2016, he remained seated during the national anthem before a 49ers game. He said the action was to raise awareness about systemic racism and police brutality.

He continued the protest in the following weeks, but instead of remaining seated, Kaepernick kneeled during the anthem, which would later be called the #TakeAKnee movement.

"You know, very similar to the messaging of the book is I don't have control over all of these situations. But I control how I respond to it, I control how I prepare for it, and I'm a believer that in doing that, good things will happen," Kaepernick told CBS News.

In 2022, Kaepernick wrote a book for younger children, I Color Myself Different.

In a statement to PEOPLE, he said he faced different challenges while writing for a slightly older audience.

RELATED VIDEO: Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick Announce Birth of Their First Child: 'We Are Over the Moon'

"[The book] deals with more complex issues than I Color Myself Different," explained. "The common thread, however, is creating books that give power and agency to the reader, specifically Black and Brown youths."

After opting out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017, Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game, and recently settled a lawsuit with the NFL after accusing team owners of colluding to keep him out of the league. He told CBS News that he still wants to play.

"Five, six days a week I'm still up at 4:30, I go get my training in. Yeah, that passion is still there and the ability is still there," he said.