"Let me share a story with you that's not told enough," Colin Kaepernick narrates a first look at the upcoming Netflix limited series Colin in Black & White

Young Colin Kaepernick Learns About the 'Way the World Works' in Colin in Black & White Teaser

Colin Kaepernick helped change the world with a simple act of peaceful protest.

The activist and athlete, 33, is looking back at his life journey in the upcoming Netflix series Colin in Black & White, revealing another look at the show before Sunday's broadcast of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS.

"Let me share a story with you that's not told enough. While I was in high school, I still had a lot to learn about the way the world works. But you know what? I wouldn't trade those moments for anything," Kaepernick narrates.

The star appears throughout the promo, along with actor Jaden Michael as a teenage Kaepernick who is navigating the racial disparities of his community as a gifted young athlete. The clip also reveals the first look at Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as Kaepernick's adoptive parents Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.

Co-created by the former San Francisco 49er and Ava DuVernay, the six-episode limited series "chronicles Kaepernick's coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family ... before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist," according to a plot summary from Netflix.

Kaepernick made waves in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem at a 49ers game, raising awareness of racial inequality. The peaceful act sparked the #TakeAKnee movement, while drawing criticism from some who saw the protest as disrespectful to the flag and troops.

After opting out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017, Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game in nearly five years. He filed a grievance with the NFL in 2017 for allegedly colluding to blackball him from the league over his political statements, before they reached a confidential settlement in February 2019.

In June 2020, Netflix announced a scripted limited series about Kaepernick's high school years was in the works, "lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences" that led to his activism, fighting against police brutality and systemic racism.

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick said in a statement at the time. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see."