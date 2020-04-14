Colby Cave’s Widow Pays Tribute to Hockey Player 3 Days After His Death: 'My Heart Aches for You'

Image zoom Emily Cave/Instagram

Colby Cave’s widow has shared a heartbreaking look back at her life with the late hockey player three days after his death at age 25.

Emily Cave shared a video of Colby reading his vows on the couple’s wedding day, saying she’s been listening to her husband’s words of love “on repeat to help dull even the littlest pain.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Last week at this time, Colby was just complaining of a headache,” Emily wrote in her caption for the emotional video. “I had no idea that it would be the last night we would kiss each other goodnight before bed.”

Colby, who played for the Edmonton Oilers and the Bakersfield Condors, died on Saturday just days after suffering a brain bleed. He was put into a medically induced coma at the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Canada, on April 7, and underwent surgery thereafter.

Sadly, the athlete did not make it, and his family shared that he passed away four days later.

RELATED: Oilers Player Colby Cave Dead at 25 After Suffering Brain Bleed: ‘My Heart Is Shattered,’ Says Wife

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” the statement, written by Emily, read. “Both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

On Tuesday, Emily added in her caption, “I love you Colb, thank you for making me the happiest wife in the world. My heart aches for you ✨”

The wedding video shared by Emily gave fans a glimpse into the pair’s loving relationship.

Calling her his “unicorn,” Colby told his bride, “I promise to be everything you ever imagined and more in a husband. I love you.”

“You are my everything, Emily, and I cannot wait to spend eternity with you,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Oilers announced the creation of the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, which will raise money for “community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children,” according to a news release from the team.

Emily said in a statement that she looks forward to continuing her husband’s legacy through the fund.

RELATED: Oilers Player Colby Cave’s Wife Gives Emotional Update on His Hospitalization: ‘Please Wake Up’

“My greatest honour in life will always be that I am Colby Cave’s wife,” she said. “I love him dearly, I always will and miss him beyond words. He taught me so much. He was genuine, caring, selfless, had a contagious laughter, but most importantly had the biggest heart.”

“Though, our time with him on earth was cut short, I am grateful that the whole world can now see how incredible my husband was and how lucky I am to be his wife,” she continued. “Colby would be humbled by the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, and I am looking forward to continuing his legacy alongside the Edmonton Oilers and the rest of the hockey community.”