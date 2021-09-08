Peloton's Cody Rigsby joked that he's "good to go" after meeting Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm after both were announced as cast members on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars

Cody Rigby Says 'Life Is Complete' as He Meets Mel C While Dancing with the Stars 'Journey' Begins

Cody Rigsby is thrilled to be competing on Dancing with the Stars, but even more excited about one specific cast member joining him on the show this season.

The Peloton instructor, 34, who is among the dozens of stars cast on season 30 of the reality show, revealed to his fans that he met one of his pop music idols: Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, a.k.a the Spice Girls' Sporty Spice, who will also be competing.

"The rumors are true: your boy is gonna be on Dancing with the Stars," Rigsby told his Instagram followers in a video posted to his Story on Tuesday morning. "I'm so excited to do this season, but most importantly, I just met Mel C, Sporty Spice."

Rigsby, who frequently features the Spice Girls in his Peloton rides, said that after having "about three separate conversations" with the singer, his "life is complete."

"I can — I can just, I can leave from here, and I'm good to go," he joked, before adding, "I hope you're excited to join me on this journey for the next two-and-a-half months. Let's see how long I last. But I'm excited! Your boy made it."

Cody Rigsby, Dancing with the Stars Credit: Cody Rigsby/Instagram

In a photo posted to his Instagram Tuesday morning, Rigsby posed with his arms stretched out in front of a giant glowing set of letters spelling out DWTS.

"So excited to be joining the @dancingabc cast ⭐️ Let's go win the mirror ball 🕺🏻," he captioned the post.

Rigsby's introduction to Mel C comes not long after Peloton featured a Peloton x Spice Girls Artist Series in June, which included bike, treadmill, barre, yoga and strength workouts all soundtracked to the iconic girl group's discography.

Rigbsy, who is known for his pop-themed rides and workouts with Peloton, previously told PEOPLE he puts music front-and-center in his classes. The former professional dancer, who previously performed with stars like Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, said his experience as a dancer helped his Peloton career.

Cody Rigsby, Dancing with the Stars Gleb Savchenko | Credit: Cody Rigsby/Instagram

"If you take my class, I'm a stickler for musicality — I want the push to go on the beat drop, and I want it to feel like the music," he said.

Rigsby added, "I want someone to take my class, and think, 'Oh my God, this entire playlist makes sense.' And the connections between each song completely makes sense."

Along with Rigsby and Mel C, season 30 of DWTS is set to feature an all-star lineup. The cast will also include The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Beverly Hills, 90210's Brian Austin Green, Bling Empire's Christine Chiu, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, country star Jimmie Allen, YouTube star JoJo Siwa, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, Cobra Kai's Martin Kove, The Bachelor's Matt James, The Office's Melora Hardin, WWE's Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Olivia Jade and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.