Cody Rigsby Gets Support from Fellow Peloton Instructors in L.A. as He Makes Return to DWTS

Cody Rigsby is back in the saddle — and getting some support and love from his Peloton crew.

Fellow Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell posted a photo on Instagram with Rigsby, and the fitness company's Robin Arzon and Jenna Sims in Los Angeles, Monday, ahead of Rigsby's return to the Dancing with the Stars set after contracting COVID-19.

"🌴Out here in LA to support Cody in @dancingabc ! Make sure to tune in and vote for your boo! @codyrigsby," wrote Lovewell. "Text CODY to 21523 during the show! @robinnyc @jsimsfit and I will be giving our best stage mom performance and cheering our faces off in the audience. 🤗 Shout out to @allymisslove for making these shirts! 😘 #DWTS."

In the image, the women wore black shirts that read "I [heart] Cody DWTS" in pink font as they posed with Rigsby.

Rigsby and his DWTS partner Cheryl Burke had been quarantining at their homes after both contracting breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Burke, 37, was the first to test positive late last month, while Rigsby, 34, tested positive for the virus four days later.

Last Thursday, Burke announced that she had completed her quarantine and would be dancing live with Rigsby during Monday's episodes of DWTS.

"I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me," she said in a message posted to Instagram. "Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday."

During last week's show, the pair took on DWTS' first-ever remote performance, filming their "Gimme More" jazz routine separately from their homes.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.