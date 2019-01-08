Goose Island Promises a Year of Free Beer to Anyone Who Can Make Goal Missed by Bears Kicker

After the Bears’ shocking loss on Sunday night, one Chicago brewery is demanding local football fans prove their allegiance.

The Chicago NFL team’s 26-year-old kicker Cody Parkey missed what would’ve been a game-winning field goal during its match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles by hitting the upright and then the crossbar, reportedly for the sixth time this season.

Treyvon Heston of the Eagles later said he tipped the ball when attempting an interception before the kick, but that didn’t stop Twitter from losing it.

Cody Parkey Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire/Getty

After the storm settled, on Monday, Goose Island Beer Co. tweeted its plan to make Bears fans a little more empathetic.

“THREAD. *deep breath* we think we’re finally okay with talking about yesterday’s game,” the first of five posts began.

“A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL,” the brewery continued.

“So you know what we’re going to do? Build a dang field goal post in the middle of the street outside of our brewery, and all you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong.”

Then, the beer experts raised the stakes.

“This weekend during normal taproom hours we’ll have a chance for you to show off your kicking skills. Hit the 43 yard field goal and you’ll win beer for a year and eternal glory. More info coming soon,” read the following tweet.

And to conclude, it sent a little reminder to fans: “Also, IT WAS TIPPED.”

Parkey has yet to acknowledge the tweets, and Goose Island didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding further details about the challenge.

Interested parties should swing by the Goose Island Brewery at 1800 W. Fulton Street in Chicago between 12 and 8 p.m. local time on Saturday.