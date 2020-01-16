Coco Gauff Will Play Venus Williams Again at Australian Open After Beating Her at Wimbledon

Rematch!

Coco Gauff will face Venus Williams again in the first round of the Australian Open, which starts on Sunday, according to The New York Times. The match-up was set after the draw ceremony on Thursday evening, the newspaper reports.

The rematch will come just over six months after Gauff, 15, made her impressive debut at Wimbledon last summer, defeating her idol and five-time Wimbledon champion Williams 6-4, 6-4.

The teen had received a wildcard to qualify at Wimbledon, something she “found out last minute,” she said at the time. “I wasn’t even packed to come here so it’s just crazy how life can turn around in a second.”

Besides beating Williams, 39, Gauff also became the youngest player since 1991 to win in the first round of the ladies’ singles at Wimbledon.

Image zoom Coco Gauff; Venus Williams Rob Carr/Getty; Morgan Harlow/Getty

The shocking victory made Gauff an overnight tennis sensation, and was followed up by an emotional loss against Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open one month later, in August 2019.

RELATED: 15-Year-Old Wimbledon Qualifier from Florida Defeats Her Idol Venus Williams in Shocking Debut

After the match, Osaka, 22, invited Gauff to join her winner’s interview, in a viral moment that left both tennis players in tears.

“I wanted to leave the court because I lost,” Gauff said of the moment during a September interview on Today. She continued, “And she was like ‘No, come with me’ and I was just shocked because no one ever does that.”

“I couldn’t thank her enough and I was really shocked,” the athlete added. “It was an emotional moment — good and bad emotions.”

RELATED: Coco Gauff Makes History! Teen Becomes Youngest Tennis Player in 15 Years to Reach WTA Final

Speaking to PEOPLE in August, the tennis star said that the transition to overnight sensation has been challenging.

“When I was younger, I was just dreaming about winning tournaments and winning slams I guess, and I didn’t think about all that would come with it,” she said. “So like, I guess I had time to mentally prepare for the winning but not necessarily the off the court.”

“But honestly, I’m just grateful that I’ve been given the platform and I hope that I’m able to use this platform in the right way,” Gauff added.