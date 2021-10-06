"The best thing I could [say], and I'm sure she's probably heard it, is to set time aside from the phone," the tennis phenom told reporters ahead of the BNP Paribas Open

Coco Gauff Says She Encouraged Emma Raducanu to Take Social Media Breaks: Can Be 'Overwhelming'

Emma Raducanu might have the US Open title, but Coco Gauff still has some advice for her fellow young tennis star.

Ahead of their respective debuts at the BNP Paribas Open, Gauff, 17, told reporters that her best advice for Raducanu, 18, revolves around social media and time spent on her cellphone.

"The best thing I could [say], and I'm sure she's probably heard it, is to set time aside from the phone," the tennis phenom said, according to the WTA.

Emma Raducanu Credit: Elsa/Getty

"Because it is exciting when you get all the retweets, all the follows and all of that, but it can be a bit overwhelming," she continued. "At least in my experience. That's probably what I wish I would've known, not to focus on social media."

But Raducanu isn't all too wrapped up in the spotlight: "It felt nice to receive the support, everyone's nice messages and kind words," she told reporters, per the WTA, "but I didn't get too caught up in it."

Kate Middleton Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Raducanu's talents have already garnered the attention of Kate Middleton, who predicted on Twitter in July that the young tennis star would win the women's Wimbledon title. Raducanu ultimately was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon due to medical reasons but thanked Middleton for her support in a quote tweet — and got a royal like!

"Ah not quite this time but thank you so much for the encouragement!" the athlete wrote.

Still, tuning out the noise is imperative when focus is required. To help herself do so, Gauff personally restricts her phone use at specific times.

"I put a time limit on my phone because I thought I was spending too much time on it," she explained to reporters. "From 8.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m., I have limited access to apps."

Coco Gauff Credit: Dave Rowland/Getty

If she is online, especially before a match, Gauff said she prefers using TikTok. "For me, the best app when I've got a match is TikTok if I want to get my mind off stuff," she said.

What's more, Gauff feels the social media platform "does a great job" of filtering and deleting inappropriate comments, the WTA reported. "So it's an app thing too."