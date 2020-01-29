Coco Gauff Joins Serena Williams on U.S. Fed Cup Team, Second Youngest American in History

Coco Gauff is making headlines for another historic tennis moment.

The 15-year-old was included on the U.S. Fed Cup roster to play alongside Serena Williams in an upcoming qualifying series against Latvia, making Gauff the second-youngest American to play in the tournament.

Gauff follows Jennifer Capriati, who played in the series at 14 years old in 1990, according to ESPN. In 2017, Gauff took home the Junior Fed Cup by BNP Paribas in Budapest.

The roster also includes Australian Open semifinalist Sofia Kenin — who knocked out Gauff in the fourth round of the competition — 2017 Fed Cup champion Alison Riske and nine-time Grand Slam doubles champion Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the U.S. Tennis Association announced.

Image zoom Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.S. team will play against Latvia in the Fed Cup for the first time, set to meet in Everett, Washington on Feb. 7-8. The winner of this tournament will go on to a Fed Cup tournament comprised of 12 nations in April.

Williams, 38, first played for the U.S. Fed Cup team in 1999 and last competed in the tournament in 2018.

RELATED: Coco Gauff, 15, Tears Up After Getting Knocked Out of Australian Open: ‘I Was Disappointed’

Despite losing to Kenin in the Australian Open, Gauff is expected to secure herself a spot in the top 50 in rankings for her accomplishments in the tournament.

In the third round of the event, Gauff, who became the youngest player to eliminate a reigning champ in the professional era, according to ESPN, beat the 2019 Australian Open champion, Naomi Osaka, 6-3, 6-4.

Image zoom JOHN DONEGAN/AFP via Getty; Mark Kolbe/Getty

“You don’t want to lose to a 15-year-old, you know?” Osaka said in her post-game interview. “Her serve is way better. I feel like I wasn’t really swinging freely, and she was.”

Back in September, Gauff was previously defeated by Osaka in the third round of the U.S. Open.

After that defeat, Osaka famously consoled a crying Gauff and included her in her post-win interview.

“I wanted to leave the court because I lost,” Gauff laughed while looking back at the moment during an appearance on Today that same month. “And [Osaka] was like ‘No, come with me’ and I was just shocked because no one ever does that.”

RELATED: Coco Gauff Upsets Naomi Osaka as Serena Williams Falls in 3rd Round of Australian Open

She explained that while she knew Osaka, they weren’t close at the time. “Obviously now we talk a lot more because of that moment,” she revealed. “I couldn’t thank her enough and I was really shocked. It was an emotional moment — good and bad emotions.”

But the young tennis star showed off different emotions after her win against Osaka on Jan. 24.

“Honestly, like, what is my life? Like, oh, my gosh!” Gauff told the crowd during her winning interview. “Two years ago, I lost first round in juniors, and now I’m here. This is crazy.”