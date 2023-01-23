Coco Gauff in Tears After Unexpected Loss at Australian Open: 'She Just Played Better'

Tennis star Coco Gauff's time in the singles tournament at the Australian Open came to an end sooner than she expected after a tough loss in the fourth round.

Gauff was ousted from the 2023 women's singles tournament by Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Sunday, 6-1, 6-3.

After the defeat, Gauff broke down while talking to reporters.

"There was moments in the match where I was getting frustrated, because I normally can problem solve," the 18-year-old tennis star said, according to ESPN. "But today I feel like I didn't have much answers to what she was doing."

"There was balls I was hitting deep, and she was hitting them on the line and hitting them back deep, over and over again," she said, tearing up several times during the post-match news conference. "It's just one of those days that just didn't go my way and went her way."

"I think every loss is somewhat in my control because I do feel like I'm a good player, but today she just played better," Gauff added, per Reuters.

Her time at the Australian Open isn't over; she is still playing in the doubles tournament with fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Last June, Gauff was the runner-up at the French Open, taking on Iga Świątek of Poland in the singles final, ultimately losing 6-1, 6-3.

The young tennis star opened up to PEOPLE last year about achieving so much success at a young age.

"It's definitely a different amount of pressure, I would say," Gauff said. "Most of the time, I'm still younger than most of the opponents I play — or, actually, pretty much everyone I've played I've been younger than, and way less experienced."

She added: "But I've been the favorite to win, and that's definitely a transition that I would say that was kind of hard to make: to being the underdog, to then being the favorite."

Gauff also revealed other career goals, including another partnership with Venus Williams. Last year, the two teamed up in the French Open after Gauff's usual partner, Caty McNally, withdrew after suffering a knee injury. The two have remained close ever since.

"[Venus is] always commenting on my stuff [on Instagram], and it's pretty cool," Gauff told PEOPLE in March.

"She always mentions me on her lives or interviews," she added, "and I'm like, 'This is crazy.' Every time, I would say I'm pretty ecstatic when she does that because I don't expect it at all."