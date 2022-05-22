Coco Gauff Celebrates Her High School Graduation in Paris: 'I Did It'

Coco Gauff already has an impressive résumé, but she can now add high school graduate as well.

The 18-year-old tennis player celebrated her graduation on Saturday with a celebratory cap and gown photoshoot in front of an iconic backdrop: the Eiffel Tower.

On top of beautiful solo shots, Gauff also shared photos of her holding her diploma alongside her family, including her parents Candi and Corey.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Congratulations 🥳⭐️✨," Osaka commented on Gauff's post, sharing her excitement for the young athlete's achievement. Gauff even responded to Osaka's comment to say thank you.

Gauff previously opened up to PEOPLE about how much it means to receive support from her idols, such as Serena and Venus Williams .

"Definitely on Instagram, [Venus is] always commenting on my stuff, and it's pretty cool," Gauff shared. "She always mentions me on her lives or interviews, and I'm like, 'This is crazy.' Every time, I would say I'm pretty ecstatic when she does that because I don't expect it at all."