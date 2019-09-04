Coco Gauff Enjoys Times Square and Takes in a Broadway Musical After Loss at U.S. Open

Image zoom Coco Gauff/Instagram

It’s the circle of life!

Days after falling to number one women’s tennis player Naomi Osaka in the third round of the U.S. Open, teen sensation Coco Gauff was enjoying the sights of New York City.

In a series of photos and clips posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Gauff, 15, revealed she was seeing The Lion King on Broadway with her mother, Candi Gauff.

After showing off her Playbill for the musical, Gauff shared in a video, “I’m here in New York with my mom, and we watched Lion King, which is great.”

Then, the athlete — a Florida high school student — broke into some goofy renditions of the show’s popular and beloved tracks.

“Us after seeing Lion King on Broadway,” she captioned a clip of the mother-daughter duo singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

Joked her mom, “Stick to tennis.”

Osaka defeated Gauff 6-3, 6-0 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium last Saturday evening. Gauff was the youngest female to advance to the third round in the open since Anna Kournikova in 1996. She first burst onto the scene at Wimbledon earlier this year when she defeated Venus Williams.

The transition to overnight sensation, Gauff told PEOPLE at the Lotte New York Palace’s the Palace Invitational, has been challenging: “When I was younger, I was just dreaming about winning tournaments and winning slams I guess, and I didn’t think about all that would come with it. So like, I guess I had time to mentally prepare for the winning but not necessarily the off the court.”

She adds, “But honestly, I’m just grateful that I’ve been given the platform and I hope that I’m able to use this platform in the right way.”