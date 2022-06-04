Iga Świątek Defeats Coco Gauff at the 2022 French Open Singles Tennis Final: 'You Totally Deserve It'

American tennis star Coco Gauff took on Iga Świątek of Poland in the singles final at the 2022 French Open on Saturday, ultimately losing 6-1, 6-3

Tennis star Coco Gauff lost to Iga Świątek of Poland on Saturday in the singles final at the 2022 French Open.

The match, which lasted just over an hour, ended 6-1, 6-3.

"What you've done on tour the past couple of months has truly been amazing and you totally deserve it," a tearful Gauff told her opponent during the trophy presentation, via ESPN. "Hopefully we can play each other in more finals and I can get a win over you one of these days."

"You will find it and you will be there," Świątek responded. "I'm pretty sure of that."

The highly anticipated match pitted 18-year-old Gauff against 21-year-old Świątek, who is ranked No. 1 in singles by the Women's Tennis Association.

However, Gauff's time at the French Open is not over yet. On Sunday, she and tennis partner Jessica Pegula will face France's Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the women's doubles final.

Saturday's match was Gauff's first Grand Slam singles final. She is now the youngest Grand Slam singles finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

Leading up to the weekend's games, Gauff received a show of support from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"Congrats, @CocoGauff! I'm so proud of you, and I will be rooting for you all the way!" Obama wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

While Gauff has had an impressive run at the French Open, it isn't her only recent milestone: she celebrated her high school graduation in Paris last month.

"I did it. no 🎓," Gauff captioned the post, referencing her graduation "cap."

The young tennis star also opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about achieving so much success at a young age.

"It's definitely a different amount of pressure, I would say," Gauff said. "Most of the time, I'm still younger than most of the opponents I play — or, actually, pretty much everyone I've played I've been younger than, and way less experienced."

She added: "But I've been the favorite to win, and that's definitely a transition that I would say that was kind of hard to make: to being the underdog, to then being the favorite."

Gauff also revealed other career goals, including another partnership with Venus Williams. Last year, the two teamed up in the French Open after Gauff's usual partner, Caty McNally, withdrew after suffering a knee injury. The two have remained close ever since.

"[Venus is] always commenting on my stuff [on Instagram], and it's pretty cool," Gauff told PEOPLE in March.