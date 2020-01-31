Clippers Play at Staples Center for First Basketball Game at Arena Since Kobe Bryant’s Death

Kobe Bryant was honored at the Staples Center on Thursday, as the Los Angeles Clippers took to the court for the first basketball game at the arena Byrant for many years called home before his untimely death just four days prior.

From a sea of flowers and candlelit memorials outside the arena to touching tributes from the athletes inside, the memory of the Los Angeles Lakers legend was abundantly present.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the game began with a heart-wrenching two-minute video tribute to Bryant and the 8 other victims of Sunday’s deadly helicopter crash, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Clippers star Paul George narrated the clip that highlighted Bryant’s career and legacy.

“Kobe was as synonymous with Southern California as the sunshine,” George said in the video, which was later posted to Twitter. “He touched every inch of it.”

After the tribute, a 24-second moment of silence was held, ABC Los Angeles reported, followed by chants of “Kobe, Kobe” from the crowd.

Inside the arena, Bryant’s retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys were illuminated through the game, a special allowance as retired Lakers jerseys are normally covered up during Clippers games.

A marquee sign in the Staples Center hall also paid tribute to the father of four with the words, “REST IN PEACE KOBE AND GIGI” and featured purple and gold hearts.

On the court, Clippers players wore pre-game shooting shirts with the “KB24” logo on the front and Bryant’s numbers on the back.

Some players included notes to the late NBA legend written on their sneakers, with Clippers power foward Maurice Harkless even wearing purple and gold Nikes for the late star.

Clippers Head coach Doc Rivers and the rest of his coaching staff also rocked Kobe Nike shoes, as well as purple ties.

Image zoom The Los Angeles Clippers honor Kobe Bryant with his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys illuminated during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center on January 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Image zoom The Staples Center honors Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Image zoom Head coach Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers wears a purple ties and Kobe's signature Nike shoes Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Image zoom Maurice Harkless, No. 11 of the Los Angeles Clippers, wears shoes honoring Kobe Bryant and the other victims of the helicopter crash Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Thursday’s game saw the Clippers playing against the Sacramento Kings.

Though they were bested by the Kings 124-103, Rivers told his team that the best way to continue to honor Bryant is by winning.

“The best way if you want to honor Kobe, and we talked about this even on Sunday, is to go win,” he said, according to ESPN. “That’s our journey. It was already our journey, and then this happens, and I think our guys understand if you really want to salute him, he made a lot of sacrifices to be a winner, Kobe did. … And so for us to win, we’re going to have to do the same thing, otherwise we will not win. So I think that’s our journey now, as well.”

“It’s been tough all week, though Sunday was brutal, it really was,” Rivers added. “… You know what I told my players is that’s OK. I don’t know how each person should handle this emotionally, like I’m not versed on what to do there. I do know each one should handle it in his own way, and I told our guys to feel free in whatever way. I think we’re reflecting, we’re trying to a lot more now, we’re trying to celebrate his life now, as well, after we’ve gotten over the shock — which I don’t know if we have yet, so that’s where I’m at.”

Image zoom Kobe Bryant in 2009 Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty

Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell later told ESPN that only time can help with their grief.

“Kobe is a legend, he’s an icon, and we are going to feel this for months to come,” he said. “There is no right way to get over what happened. Nine people were taken from this world too soon. As far as what happened to Kobe, we are never going to be able to get over that and definitely not going to be able to get over within a couple of days. As simple as that.”

The Clippers were originally scheduled to play the Lakers on Tuesday, though the game was postponed by the NBA until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are set to play their first game since Bryant’s death at the Staples Center on Friday.

“We’re concentrating on the work,” head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Thursday, according to NBC News. “There’s therapy in the work.”

If you would like to help families of the other victims of the crash, consider donating to the Mamba on Three Fund. Contributions to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.