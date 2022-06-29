Clippers' Paul George Marries Longtime Love Daniela Rajic in California: 'Forever & Ever'
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George married his longtime partner, Daniela Rajic, in an intimate ceremony over the weekend.
The newlyweds kept the details of the ceremony under wraps, but later shared photos from their sunny wedding day in California.
Rajic, 30, wore a strapless, knee-length dress with a slit and a sheer rhinestone headpiece for the big day.
George, 32, wore a plaid brown suit and grey sneakers.
"Forever & ever," the bride wrote alongside her Instagram post.
Inside a classic automobile, the Georges sipped champagne on their way to Malibu for dinner at their favorite restaurant, Nobu.
The trendy Los Angeles sushi spot was also the location of Rajic's recent baby shower.
The couple began dating in 2013 and share three children — Olivia, 8, Natasha, 4, and 8-month-old Paul, who was born in October 2021.
George proposed to Rajic on the beach in November 2020. "Take this walk with me to our 30s where we'll find love for life," George wrote after popping the question.
George will enter his fourth year with the L.A. Clippers this season after signing a contract extension worth $190 million in 2020.
The seven-time NBA all-star, originally from Southern California, said that growing up, he "always dreamed of playing in Los Angeles, where my friends and family could come watch me play."
"I am proud to call this my home and look forward to doing my part in helping make the team a tremendous success — both on and off the court — in the years ahead," George said in a statement.