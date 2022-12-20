Clippers' Star Paul George Hosts 6th Annual Christmas Party for Families of Stroke Victims

Paul George capped off an already charitable year with another act of kindness on Monday.

The L.A. Clippers star hosted his sixth annual Christmas Celebration at Dave & Buster's, where he invited five families with members who have suffered strokes to join him for an evening of holiday cheer.

Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly was onsite for the festive event, where each family was gifted George's jersey, signature Nike shoes, children's wish list items and tickets to see his NBA team play at the Crypto.com arena.

Each family was also treated to free games at the event, where they got to spend time with the NBA star, who said the cause is close to his heart because of a stroke his own mother suffered when he was a child.

"When I was very small, my mother had a stroke," George told the families on Monday.

The NBA star said it was "tough on" himself and his family at the time and now he hopes to use his platform to "raise awareness" and continue to support other families affected by strokes.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

"This is very special," George said of the evening. "My family — my mother, my kids, my dad — we wanted to extend [our support] and bring awareness… This is something we want to do every year. We're always here for you guys."

In October, the seven-time NBA all-star partnered with BetterHelp to give away $3 million in free therapy, in an effort to encourage his fans to embrace mental health awareness, especially among African-American men.

"We're so taught to keep our emotions in and work through them ourselves, that you think you're weak if you need help," George told PEOPLE in October.

George said it's important to him to use his platform to "really help others" through his work with BetterHelp. "And I'm really proud of that."