L.A. Clippers Mourn the Death of 26-Year-Old Video Assistant Killed in Car Accident: 'A Gentle Soul'

The Los Angeles Clippers' video assistant Assane Drame has died at age 26.

On Thursday, the team described the New Jersey native as "a hard worker" with a "gentle soul" that was "passionate about his craft" in a statement obtained by The Los Angeles Times.

"The Clippers organization mourns the loss of Assane Drame, a dedicated employee, a talented videographer and a loyal friend," the statement read, adding that Drame was "kind to his colleagues" and had earned "respect and admiration" from Clippers players, coaches and staff.

A spokesperson for the Clippers did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Drame had worked the Clippers' media day and was seen picking up equipment in downtown L.A. on Monday night, according to the Times. Drame first joined the Clippers in 2019 as a video intern for the Clippers' digital content group and was later promoted to video assistant.

According to FOX11, Drame died of injuries sustained in a crash on the 10 Freeway by La Brea Avenue. Drame had pulled over because his 2012 Honda Accord was inoperable before his vehicle was struck by an oncoming car, striking him in the process.

Drame's sister Fatou said their loved ones first became concerned after the team's human resources department informed them that Assane had not shown up for work, FOX11 reported.

Fatou confirmed her brother's death on Wednesday evening on Twitter, thanking those who helped her find information about his whereabouts after.

"If you try to contact me I will not respond at this time but I appreciate everything from the bottom of my heart," she wrote. "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un." (In English, the Arabic phrase roughly translates to "We belong to God and to Him we shall return.")

Clippers forward Nicolas Batum offered his condolences on Twitter. "Just heard the sad news. Rest In Peace King 🙏🏽🕊," Batum, 32, wrote.

According to his personal website, Drame previously worked for his alma mater Rowan University's athletics department. He also interned as a digital media intern at NBC Sports Philadelphia and a TV Production intern on the WHYY-FM show You Oughta Know.