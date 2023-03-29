Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Says He Missed 7 Family Members' Funerals to Help Struggling Team

"Sometimes, you give the game too much," Lue said of making sacrifices for the Clippers

Published on March 29, 2023 02:53 PM
Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers walks on the court during a time out against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on January 05, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty

L.A. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue shared a devastating look into the personal issues he's been dealing with amid the team's continued struggles during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

The 45-year-old NBA coach said he'd lost seven family members from his hometown of Mexico, Missouri since December, but chose not to attend any of their funerals to stay with the team.

"Since December, I lost seven family members from Mexico, but we lost six games in a row, so I can't leave my team behind," Lue told the show's hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

He continued, "I know I should be there for my family and it's been a tough time for my family that wants me there but like, seven family members since December and I didn't go to one funeral because we lost five games in a row."

LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue motions down court during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Alex Slitz/Getty

Lue suggested that it'd be taking "the easy way out" if he had gone home to attend, "but I feel like I couldn't do that," he said. "Sometimes, you give the game too much. If we had won five in a row, hell yeah I would've been home for three of the funerals, three or four of them."

"When you're going through tough times, people want to see how you react," said Lue, who says he feels like he has to "give the game back what it's given" to him.

Lue didn't share any additional information about his relatives' causes of death and the show's hosts didn't probe.

Growing up in Mexico, Missouri was challenging as an aspiring athlete, Lue explained.

"Seeing Tyronn Lue from Mexico, Missouri running a billion-dollar corporation...to see that from a guy who comes from that small town, you can inspire a lot of Black kids," Lue said. "No matter how tough things get, how hard things get, it's bigger than me."

The Clippers came into the 2022-23 season with high hopes for their first NBA championship. Unfortunately for Lue's team, the season has been another challenge in managing star players' injuries and dealing with inconsistent lineups.

Lue was also recently selected to the coaching staff for Team USA Men's Basketball, USA Basketball announced in February.

"I am truly honored to represent our country and join this great group of coaches," Lue said in a statement. "Coaching USA Basketball has always been a dream of mine, and I'm humbled to take on the challenge. Thank you to Steve, Grant and USA Basketball's leadership for the opportunity. I cannot wait to get started."

Team USA's head coach Steve Kerr, who also coaches the Golden State Warriors, said, "I'm excited to add Ty to what is already an outstanding staff," in a statement from USA Basketball. "He is a brilliant coach who I've admired for years. Ty's experience and expertise will add an important dynamic to the group as we face the challenges ahead. We are lucky to have him."

