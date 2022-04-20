The extreme climber who made viewers gasp in 2018's Free Solo comes up against "pieces of rock the size of a school bus" in an exclusive clip from his Disney+ special Explorer: The Last Tepui

Alex Honnold Braves Fatal Hazards That 'Could Definitely Kill You' During Uncharted 1,000-Foot Climb

World-renowned climber Alex Honnold is taking viewers on another epic journey in the new Disney+ Earth Day special Explorer: The Last Tepui.

In an exclusive clip from the show's April 22 premiere, the man at the center of 2018's Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo joins forces with a team of elite climbers to devise a strategy for tackling a 1,000-foot climb that "has never been climbed before."

"Our plan is to work our way up the rock and find the route as we go. After about 800 feet, theres a ledge where we can hopefully set up camp," says Honnold, 36.

However, the team runs into a deadly hazard along the way — "on a first ascent, there's going to be loose rocks," he explains.

"We're talking things that can be huge, like pieces of rock the size of a school bus," Honnold adds. "If something like that comes off when you're climbing, it could definitely kill you."

Honnold describes the loose rocks as, "probably the biggest hazard that you face when you're pioneering a new route."

Explorer: The Last Tepui follows Honnold's expedition on "a grueling mission" through the Amazon jungle in Guyana as he and a world-class team of scientists and climbers explore South America's "island in the sky" atop a Tepui cliff walls in the Amazon jungle, according to a press release.

National Geographic explorer Mark Synnott enlisted Honnold, whom he called "the single boldest climber in the world," to find a route that would get biologist Dr. Bruce Means atop the South American cliffs.

"When you climb a piece of rock that no human has ever touched, you literally step into the unknown," Honnold explained in the special's trailer.

