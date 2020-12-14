MLB's Cleveland Indians Will Change Team Name After 105 Years: Reports

The name change comes after the team removed the Chief Wahoo logo from game jerseys and caps two years ago

The Cleveland Indians is reportedly making a big change.

After 105 years, the Ohio-based baseball team is changing its name, which has been criticized for being racist, according to multiple reports. The New York Times was the first outlet to report the decision, citing three sources familiar with the situation.

The publication's sources said that the team could announce plans for the name change "as soon as this week." Sources also told ESPN that the MLB is expected to announce the change this week.

A representative for the team declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Image zoom The Cleveland Indians | Credit: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Times reported that there are "many logistical considerations" behind changing the team's name.

Two sources told the outlet that the team is planning to continue with a replacement name for the time being, and will then later decide on a new one with the help of the public and baseball fans.

A different source told the Times that the Cleveland team plans to keep the name and uniforms for the upcoming 2021 season, but will work to change them out as early as 2022.

The name change comes after the Cleveland team removed the Chief Wahoo logo from game jerseys and caps two years ago. The league said that the logo, which features a smiling Native American, is not appropriate for field use.

"Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement at the time. "Over the past year, we encouraged dialogue with the Indians organization about the club's use of the Chief Wahoo logo. During our constructive conversations, [Indians owner] Paul Dolan made clear that there are fans who have a long-standing attachment to the logo and its place in the history of the team.

"Nonetheless, the club ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. Dolan's acknowledgment that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course," Manfred added.

Earlier this year, the Cleveland baseball team announced that they would look into the changing of the name, hours after the NFL's Washington Football Team announced a similar move in July. Similar to the Washington team, Cleveland has faced pressure for years to change its name.

"We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality," a statement from the MLB team said on Twitter at the time. "Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community."

The statement continued, "We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues. The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice. With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name."