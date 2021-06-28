Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor Hospitalized After Grisly Ankle Injury During Minnesota Twins Game

Cleveland Indians left fielder Josh Naylor collided with teammate Ernie Clement and suffered a fracture during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins

The Cleveland Indians left fielder, 24, was hospitalized after an ankle injury, according to Yahoo Sports. Naylor and second baseman Ernie Clement both attempted to catch a fly ball from Minnesota's Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning of the game when they bumped into each other, sending Naylor spinning through the air before he landed on his ankle, twisting it back.

"It's hard," Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters of seeing his player writhing in pain, Yahoo Sports reported. "You saw the way he reacted. It's hard to not react to that. Everybody's certainly thinking about him."

Naylor received medical attention on the field before he was carted away on a stretcher with an air cast around his injured ankle, MLB.com said. Francona told reporters that Naylor was hospitalized for a fracture, although he did not reveal which bone was fractured or the extent of the injury.

"We know that there's a fracture," Francona said. "Other than that, he's being evaluated over at the hospital right now. We'll know more, I hope, in a couple of hours. We're not even sure if he can travel home with us."

Clement fortunately walked away without any major injuries, according to ESPN.

"He could have been on the receiving end, but he came out of it with just a cut on his chin," Francona said. "But he felt terrible and it wasn't his fault, but he felt terrible. He's a great kid."