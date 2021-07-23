Cleveland Indians Announce They'll Change Name to Guardians

The MLB team initially revealed plans to change their name back in December 2020 after years of criticism

Say hello to the Cleveland Guardians.

A few months after announcing that they would change their team name from the Indians, which has been criticized for being racist, the Cleveland MLB team confirmed their new moniker on Friday.

The Ohio team announced the news in a video featuring Tom Hanks and the Black Keys, which was shared on their social media account.

Guardians references statues on the city's Lorain-Carnegie Bridge which have been called the "Guardians of Traffic."

Back in December, Cleveland announced that after 105 years they would change from their previous name.

"In our statement in June 2020, we acknowledged the importance of taking a leadership role in diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across the community and enhancing our support for underserved and under-represented groups," the team said in a statement at the time. "As part of that commitment, we heard from individuals and groups who shared a variety of views and opinions on the issue. We are deeply grateful for the interest and engagement from Native American communities, civic leaders, leading researchers, fans, corporate partners, players, and internal teammates devoted to these formal and informal conversations."

The official name change to the Guardians comes after the Cleveland team removed the Chief Wahoo logo from game jerseys and caps two years ago. The league said that the logo, which features a smiling Native American, is not appropriate for field use.