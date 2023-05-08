Nick Gilbert, Son of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner, Dead at 26: 'A True Inspiration'

The team said Nick Gilbert, who was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis as a toddler, "was a light and inspiration to so many" throughout his life

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann



Published on May 8, 2023 01:36 PM
Nick Gilbert. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, died on Saturday from neurofibromatosis. He was 26.

The owner's son was a familiar face around the NBA, and specifically in Cleveland, whom he often represented at the league's annual draft lottery. Nick became known for appearing at the event in a bow tie and black rimmed glasses, twice celebrating his family's team winning the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

"Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life," the Cavaliers said in a statement over the weekend. "Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs' good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick's unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization."

Condolences poured in from around the sports world on Sunday.

"Love You Nick," Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell tweeted alongside a heart, a dove, and praying hands.

TNT host Ernie Johnson honored Nick with a memorial during Inside the NBA on Sunday, calling him "a snapshot of courage and spirit and inspiration."

The Cleveland Browns said Nick was "a true inspiration to the Cleveland sports community and beyond," while the Cleveland Guardians also paused for a moment of remembrance before the team's game Sunday.

From left: Dan Gilbert and Nick Gilbert. AP Photo/Jason DeCrow
Nick Gilbert. Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty

Nick was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis (NF1) as a toddler. The genetic disorder has no cure and causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue, including the brain and spinal cord. Tumors caused by neurofibromatosis are most often benign but can become malignant, or cancerous, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Ira Kaufman Chapel in suburban Detroit announced Nick's death over the weekend. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, the chapel says.

The Cavaliers wore bowtie emblems on their warmup jerseys for Nick throughout the 2022-23 season, according to The Associated Press.

"It was our honor to stand with Nick this past season and celebrate the strength and resilience of all those impacted by NF," the team's statement over the weekend read. "Our season-long Bow Tie campaign was a constant reminder that there's still more work to be done to find a cure."

