Cleveland Browns Waive Jermaine Whitehead After He Posts Threatening Tweets Following Game

Jermaine Whitehead is out of a job after a series of tweets his team deemed “highly inappropriate.”

On Monday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced their decision to waive Whitehead, the team’s safety, after the NFL player shared threatening and profanity-laced messages on his Twitter account Sunday night.

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,” a spokesperson for the Browns said in a statement Sunday, according to the team’s digital media manager, Andrew Gribble. “We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

Their statement was then followed up by a post shared to the Browns’ Twitter account on Monday that read, “We’ve waived S Jermaine Whitehead.”

We’ve waived S Jermaine Whitehead. pic.twitter.com/PLTNvaQww4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 4, 2019

Shortly after the Browns lost 24-19 to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Whitehead, 26, lashed out on Twitter with a series of aggressive tweets, according to multiple reports. His account has since been suspended, though some users captured the tweets before they were taken down.

One of the tweets was reportedly in response to former NFL player Dustin Fox, who criticized Whitehead’s performance during the game.

Whiteheads effort tackling today is a joke. #browns — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) November 3, 2019

“Come get it in blood b—- made ass lil boy,” Whitehead responded, according to a screengrab of the comment and several outlets. “I’m out there with a broke hand .. don’t get smoked…”

A representative for Whitehead did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a since deleted Instagram post, Whitehead allegedly apologized for his performance in the game, but not for the comments that followed, according to ESPN, CBS Sports, and the Associated Press.

“Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you,” he reportedly wrote about the criticism he faced following Sunday’s game. “They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire.”

“I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall,” he continued. “Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don’t need one like.. this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can’t nobody f— with you. I dare em to try.”

Whitehead was in his second season with the Browns, after he was signed by the team last year. Prior to joining the Cleveland team, he had been waived by the Green Bay Packers for throwing a punch against a New England Patriots player and getting ejected from the game in November 2018.