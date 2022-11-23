Entertainment Sports Cleveland Browns Repairing Damage to Field Caused by Vehicle as Police Investigate Incident The NFL team is scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 23, 2022 04:23 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Browns stadium. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty The Cleveland Browns are working to repair damage made to their home field at FirstEnergy Stadium after it was vandalized early Tuesday. "We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information," the team said in a statement to PEOPLE. Video released by local affiliate WEWS-TV shows what appears to be large circles caused by tires on the field. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Cleveland Police department told the outlet that it is "investigating the incident as a possible break-in." Police also said it looks like someone may have jumped the fence and that the damage was likely caused by a golf cart. "Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair," the team said in their statement to PEOPLE. The Cleveland Police department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by PEOPLE. Arizona Cardinals Assistant Sean Kugler Reportedly Fired for Allegedly Groping Woman in Mexico "We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium's playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers," the statement concluded. The Browns are 3-7 this season.