Cleveland Browns Repairing Damage to Field Caused by Vehicle as Police Investigate Incident 

The NFL team is scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Published on November 23, 2022 04:23 PM
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns stadium. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty

The Cleveland Browns are working to repair damage made to their home field at FirstEnergy Stadium after it was vandalized early Tuesday.

"We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information," the team said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Video released by local affiliate WEWS-TV shows what appears to be large circles caused by tires on the field.

The Cleveland Police department told the outlet that it is "investigating the incident as a possible break-in." Police also said it looks like someone may have jumped the fence and that the damage was likely caused by a golf cart.

"Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair," the team said in their statement to PEOPLE.

The Cleveland Police department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by PEOPLE.

"We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium's playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers," the statement concluded.

The Browns are 3-7 this season.

