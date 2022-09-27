Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Hospitalized After Being Involved in Rollover Car Accident

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and one passenger were hospitalized Monday after the two were involved in a rollover car accident in Sharon Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed, according to CNN.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago told the outlet Garrett, 26, and the passenger suffered from "non-life-threatening injuries."

The authorities rushed to the scene, which was located approximately 40 miles south of Cleveland, just before 3 p.m. after receiving a report about a crash.

"When troopers arrived on [the] scene, they discovered a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S off the right side of the roadway with rollover damage," Santiago told CNN, adding that Garrett and the passenger were transported to a local hospital where they received treatment.

Both he and the passenger were wearing seat belts during the crash, and there was no impairment from drugs or alcohol suspected, Santiago shared, per the outlet.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Cleveland Browns did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Grant Halverson/Getty

Following the incident, Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, tweeted an update on his condition after confirming he "was involved in a one-car accident."

"While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive," she wrote in a statement. "The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital."

ESPN reported the accident happened after the athlete left his practice at the Browns' training facility in Berea, Ohio, and he is expected to be released from the hospital Monday night. Lynn also told the outlet that he did not break any bones.

The crash remains under investigation.