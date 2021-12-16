Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Test Positive For COVID as NFL Sees Surge in Cases

On Wednesday, the team revealed that in addition to Mayfield, head coach Kevin Stefanski, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell and 13 other players also tested positive — putting the franchise in a difficult spot as the Browns are expected to take on the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday in week 15 of the 2021 season.

Brown, 26, and Stefanski, 39, will have to test negative for COVID-19 twice by this weekend in order to play in the crucial game that could determine whether or not they make the playoffs, ESPN reported.

"It is just another obstacle that is in the way," Stefanski said in a statement on the team website. "We have really good leadership on this team with our players, and I really believe that they are going to focus on the task at hand."