Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Test Positive For COVID as NFL Sees Surge in Cases
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL announced.
On Wednesday, the team revealed that in addition to Mayfield, head coach Kevin Stefanski, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell and 13 other players also tested positive — putting the franchise in a difficult spot as the Browns are expected to take on the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday in week 15 of the 2021 season.
Mayfield, Stefanski and the 13 other players have been placed on a reserve/COVID-19 list.
Brown, 26, and Stefanski, 39, will have to test negative for COVID-19 twice by this weekend in order to play in the crucial game that could determine whether or not they make the playoffs, ESPN reported.
Amid the outbreak, Stefanski is keeping his spirits lifted.
"It is just another obstacle that is in the way," Stefanski said in a statement on the team website. "We have really good leadership on this team with our players, and I really believe that they are going to focus on the task at hand."
At this time, Stefanski is coaching virtually.
Mayfield and Stefanski's diagnoses come as the NFL is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases after 36 players tested positive, the organization announced on its website Monday.
In the memo, the NFL informed teams that players "must receive" a COVID-19 booster shot.
The organization also noted that of the 36 players put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, 25 were on active rosters and 11 are on practice squads.
For now, NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell says there are no plans to cancel Saturday's big game between the Browns and Raiders.
"We feel confident with continuing changes and adaptions to our protocols we can do that," said Goodell on Wednesday per CBS Sports.