Clemson Football Alum Braden Galloway Marries College Sweetheart in 'Botanical Bliss' Wedding

Braden Galloway said "I do" to his college sweetheart!

The Clemson alum, 22, and Mackenzie Grimsley exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on Friday.

"It's rare that you find your person so early in life, but I was blessed to meet Mackenzie at such a young age, and we've experienced so much growth and maturity together," Galloway tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It makes me feel like I've known her my whole life and we still have forever to go."

Katie WIlson

The pair exchanged vows in an intimate twilight garden setting, with the bride wearing the first of two gowns by designer Pnina Tornai. Galloway wore a custom black suit from Nota Bene Bespoke which featured special photos of the couple over the course of their relationship. Each of Galloway's groomsmen wore suits gifted by Men's Wearhouse.

Following the nuptials, guests enjoyed passed hors d'oeuvres including fries in a cone, plancha shrimp skewer and Korean fried chicken before a plated 3-course dinner of little gem Caesar salad, grilled hanger steak, jidori chicken breast — Herb Roasted Pearled Barley, roasted kohlrabi with za'atar, cacio e pepe and bucatini pasta.

Katie WIlson

At midnight, snack boxes filled with In-N-Out burgers, fries and a vintage bottle of coke were served as a nod to the couple's home state of California. For the cake, the newlyweds chose a 3-tier with red velvet swirl with vanilla bean icing.

When the couple was envisioning their big day, Grimsley says she wanted an elegant and whimsical celebration. "I wanted every guest experience to feel the love that I get to feel every day with Braden, and to be poured back into the details of our wedding."

Katie WIlson

Adds Galloway: "A celebration full of love, joy and laughter. I wanted the ceremony to be a public display of what me and Mackenzie's private relationship looks like."

Galloway popped the question to his bride on April 9th, 2022 with a 5.01-carat, emerald-cut custom ring by Ari the Jeweler. The couple started dating in March of 2020, while they were students at South Carolina's Clemson University.

Katie WIlson

Before their wedding, the couple told PEOPLE they couldn't wait to become husband and wife.

"I'm so excited to see all of our friends and family who've made the extreme efforts to make it there to celebrate us!" says Galloway. "It will be a beautiful moment. I just want Mackenzie and I both to soak in every second of it!"