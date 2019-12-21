22-Year-Old Brother of NFL Quarterback C.J. Beathard Stabbed to Death at Nashville Bar

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The 22-year-old brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard was one of two men stabbed to death on Saturday morning.

Two men, identified by police as Paul Trapeni III, 21, and Clayton Beathard, were fatally stabbed during a fight at 2:50 a.m. outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill in Nashville.

“The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

“Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides. Beathard, of Thompson Station, and Trapeni, of Franklin, were both transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died,” authorities said.

A third victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Investigators are looking for male suspects with black clothing and facial hair.

Do you know this man wanted for questioning in the double fatal stabbings of Clayton Beathard, 22, & Paul Trapeni III, 21, during a fight early Sat. involving multiple persons outside Dogwood Bar, 1907 Division St? Please call 615-742-7463 if you recognize him. pic.twitter.com/nESVyw5UGy — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 21, 2019

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers pic.twitter.com/w1mjxV1AeB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 21, 2019

In a statement on Twitter Saturday, the 49ers said C.J. Beathard returned home to be with his family.

“The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard’s younger brother, Clayton. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one,” the NFL team said. “C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton.”

Beathard’s parents, Casey and Susan Beathard, mourned their son and released a statement to The Tennessean.

“It’s times like this I wish had Instagram and social media because the love and prayers have been so overwhelming,” they said. “We cannot possibly thank you at the rate they come in texts and phone calls. Clay was an amazing, big and soft-hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord. He had his family’s, friends’ and teammates’ backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated ‘wrong.’ “

The grieving parents added, “That is what we will hold in our hearts because we know he is smiling now. He always worried about all of our welfare, never his own. I say that to say, to those who knew and loved him, please lean into the Lord’s strength, trust in the Lord and carry on. Carry him with you like a chip on your shoulder, like the one he carried. He loved people saying he could do something. That’s where he thrived mostly.”

Clayton was a football player at Long Island University and Battle Ground Academy, according to the outlet, which also reported that he was also the brother of musician Tucker Beathard, son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, who won four Super Bowls as a general manager.