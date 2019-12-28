C.J. Beathard Pens Emotional Tribute to Slain Brother, 22, Ahead of Celebration of Life Ceremony

Image zoom CJ Beathard/Instagram

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard has shared an emotional tribute to his younger brother, who was fatally stabbed in Nashville.

On Friday, nearly a week after Clayton, 22, and his friend Paul Trapeni III, 21, were killed, the NFL player, 26, reflected on what a wonderful man his brother was in a lengthy Instagram post, which he shared alongside several family snapshots.

“It’s hard to even know where to start for something like this,” he began, noting that “Clay has the biggest heart of anyone that I have known.”

“Anyone that knows him knows this, he would do absolutely anything for the people he loves. He is the most loyal guy that I have ever known in my life,” the NFL star continued. “Clay is the sweetest, most humble, toughest, and kind hearted people this world had in it, but he was called home and now has none of the pains and stresses only this world could give.”

C.J. went on to share that his brother, as well as Trapeni “are and forever will be my best friends.”

Image zoom C.J. Beathard and family CJ Beathard/Instagram

“We grew up doing everything together going all the way back to my mom sitting us three down at the kitchen table everyday and homeschooling us. And I want to go ahead and say I say all of this in the present tense because Clay still IS!” he wrote. “He didn’t ‘used to be’ this or that, he still ‘is’. He just lives in a different place, and that place is called Heaven.”

“I just know Clay is looking at us grieving down here right now saying ‘stay strong’ ‘I’m doing great up here’ and ‘I will see you soon,’ ” the athlete continued. “What happened is absolutely awful and has been and will continue to be the hardest things my family and I have had to go through. But I can find some peace knowing that he is at peace in heaven right now, and I know without a doubt God will bring a whole bunch of good out of this.”

Continuing on in the comments section, C.J. reminded all of his followers to “make sure you tell everyone you love that you love them as much as you can, because you have absolutely no idea when the last time you may talk to or see them again will be.”

He went on to reveal that the family would be holding a celebration of life ceremony for Clayton at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Grace Chapel Church in Franklin, Tennessee.

Image zoom C.J. Beathard and family CJ Beathard/Instagram

Police confirmed last week that Clayton, who had just finished his junior year at Long Island University, where he was the quarterback of the school’s football team, and Trapeni were fatally stabbed during a fight on Dec. 21 outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill.

According to police, the stabbing took place at about 3 a.m. following an argument over a woman that first began inside the bar.

“Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement, noting that Beathard and Trapeni were rushed to a local hospital, where they were later declared dead.

A third victim, who has only been identified as a 21-year-old man, was treated and released with injuries to his eye and arm.

On Wednesday, Metro Nashville Police Department announced that a suspect, Michael D. Mosley, had been arrested and charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing.

An attorney for Mosley told The Tennessean on Friday that Mosley is “truly remorseful” and acted in self defense.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7, according to the outlet.