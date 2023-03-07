Cincinnati Bengals Star Joe Mixon's Home Reportedly Searched by Police After 'Shots Fired'

Police officers reportedly responded to a "shots fired" call at Joe Mixon's home in Anderson Township, Ohio on Monday

By
Published on March 7, 2023 11:07 AM
CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty

NFL star Joe Mixon had his home searched by police late Monday night, according to multiple reports.

The search happened after police responded to a "shots fired" call outside his residence in Anderson Township, Ohio residence at about 8:30 p.m., Fox 19 Cincinnati reported.

A juvenile was later taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the incident, the outlet added — although it is unclear how the child was injured or if Mixon, 26, was involved, per the station.

No arrests were made in the incident, added Fox 19 Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional details.

The reported police search follows the dropping of a misdemeanor menacing charge against the Cincinnati Bengals running back in February, after Mixon was alleged to have pointed a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 and said, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police [can't] get me," reported local news station WCPO.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 22: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Cooper Neill/Getty

The case was dismissed on Feb. 03, according to local multiple outlets including ESPN.

"We're requesting dismissal because we need additional investigation before we would move forward with this case," the city prosecutor's office said in court Friday, according to WCPO.

In a comment to PEOPLE, Mixon's agent Peter Schaffer said that the dropping of the charges was warranted. "Obviously we are very pleased that the police and district attorney realized that the mistake had been made," said Schaffer, who added that the handling of the situation was "refreshing."

"As opposed to continuing on that path, they did the right thing," he continued.

Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Wanted on Arrest Warrant Issued for Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Woman
Joe Mixon. Kirk Irwin/Getty

Prior to his NFL career, Mixon experienced off-the-field issues while playing at the University of Oklahoma, where he was charged in 2014 with misdemeanor assault. In 2016, a video surfaced showing him punching a female student during a confrontation, fracturing bones in her face.

Mixon was suspended from the team for a season as a result. Under a plea deal, he was placed on probation for a year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, as well as being given cognitive behavior counseling.

The Bengals star was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft and got a four-year extension to his contract in 2020.

