Ciara Shares Heartfelt Message to Russell Wilson in Honor of Seattle Seahawks Season Opener

"Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me!" Ciara said

Ciara is her husband Russell Wilson's biggest cheerleader.

On Sunday, the singer, 34, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in honor of Wilson, 31, kicking off his ninth season as quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks.

"Season 9. So proud of you babe @DangeRussWilson!" she wrote. "Hardest working man I know. Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me!"

"Best 2 Ever do it! #3," the mother of three added. The Best is Ahead! Let’s Go @Seahawks! Let’s Go! #GameDay 💙💙💙💚💚💚."

The Seahawks' first game of the 2020 NFL season is against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Wilson has been on the team since 2012 and led them to a Super Bowl victory during the 2013 season.

In July, Ciara and Wilson welcomed a new addition to their family: son Win Harrison. The couple share daughter Sienna Princess, 3, while Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 6, with ex Future.

Prior to Win's birth, Wilson publicly expressed concern about playing in the NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic due to Ciara being pregnant.

"I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones #WeWantToPlay."

Image zoom Ciara and Russell Wilson with son Win Ciara/instagram

Last month, Ciara told Entertainment Tonight that she gives Wilson the credit for their newborn son's name.

"That is Daddy. I give credit to Dad," the mom of three told the outlet. "Russell would always be like, 'Here's Win shortstop!' He like, plays a whole thing out."