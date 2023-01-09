Ciara Writes Russell Wilson Touching Message After 'Roller Coaster' Season with Broncos: 'So Proud'

"I've watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all!" Ciara wrote for her husband, after Denver ended their season at 5-12

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on January 9, 2023 05:20 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and wife Ciara look on prior to the Women's Singles Third Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Photo: Elsa/Getty

Russell Wilson is looking towards the future after a tough first season with the Denver Broncos — his wife, Ciara, is cheering him on.

On Sunday, the Broncos ended their season with five wins and 12 losses, far from what the Super Bowl-winning quarterback hoped for when he was traded to Denver from Seattle in March 2022.

"You're trying to find that magic,' " Wilson told reporters after their last game of the season, against the Los Angeles Chargers, which Denver won 31-28.

"I know that I feel like I fell short of my own standards and my own level of expectations," he added, per ESPN. "I just want to recapture that.''

The tumultuous season also led to head coach Nathaniel Hackett being fired the day after Christmas.

"You tie up your cleats to be your best, and this year was not that,'' Wilson said on Sunday. "And my motivation is winning.''

On Monday, Wilson's wife, Ciara, posted a lengthy message to her Instagram page where she praised her husband for keeping his "faith, belief, and confidence" throughout the season in Denver.

"I don't know exactly where to start with what I want to say, as this season has been a roller coaster ride like no other," she wrote in the post, which included a mashup of video clips from the season. "I've watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all! Your faith, belief, and confidence never wavered!"

She continued: "I heard a lot of things people said you're not, but what I do know is a Winner is someone that gets back up when they're knocked down, some one who doesn't stop believing. Someone who embraces adversity and stays neutral through it all. Someone who can't be influenced by the words or opinions of others. Someone who loves loving others, serving others, and is always there for his family. All of that you are! You're always Winning!"

Photos in Ciara's Instagram post also show their children — daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and sons Win, 2, and Future Zahir, 8, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future.

Ciara added in the post: "I'm so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! Proud of the husband, father, and man that you are! Truly grateful to be on the beautiful journey of Greatness with you! I know this season wasn't exactly how you envisioned and wanted it to be, but I have no doubt the best is ahead! Keep being you #3!"

