Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser

It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!

In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.

Ciara gives her NFL star husband a taste of his own medicine when she enlists an NFL referee to make the call on who was in the right — and if Wilson "made a face" at the idea of her driving.

The ref determines that Wilson did make a face — and that he's "officially in the doghouse."

The full episode is available Dec. 9 on Apple TV+.

The couple, who began dating in early 2015 and married a little over a year later in July 2016, have two kids together, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 1. The singer also has son Future Zahar, 8, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Russell Wilson Instagram

The talented duo recently made the move from Seattle to Denver after the quarterback was traded to the Broncos.

"So far, Denver's been incredible," the 36-year-old singer told PEOPLE over the summer. "They've been doing good. When we told them the news, everything was like, 'Yeah! New team. Yeah! New school. Yeah!' I don't know if they really realize what's going on sometimes. They're excited about the new chapter."

However, Ciara isn't especially fond of Denver's high altitude.

"The altitude is a beast," Ciara told ET. "Walking up three — just like one flight of stairs, I'm like, 'Okay, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. Alright, I'm back' I mean, it's really something and you feel it, but it's been incredible."

In March, Ciara and Wilson told PEOPLE how they are "grateful" for their full house. The singer and NFL player have embraced the chaos of managing their three kids, adding it is "non-stop entertainment."

"These kids are funny," Ciara continued. "Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know."