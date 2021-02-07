Ciara Says She's 'Proud' to Call Russell Wilson Her Husband After He Wins NFL Man of the Year Honor

Ciara is showing Russell Wilson some love!

On Sunday, the singer, 35, shared a sweet tribute post to her husband after the NFL player, 32, was named the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

"You're the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know. Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart," Ciara began her post. "It's one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I'm so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others!"

"Proud to call you my Husband. Proud of the Father you are to our children. Proud of the Man you are to our family," she added. "I love you so much @DangeRussWilson! Congratulations on the Walter Payton MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD Babe! You really are That Man!"

Ciara and Wilson share son Win Harrison, 6 months, and daughter Sienna Princess, 3½, as well as Future Zahir, 6½, who the singer shares with ex Future.

On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback was honored as the NFL Man of the Year and spoke about the power of love in his acceptance speech.

"Dad, I know one of your favorite athletes of all-time was Walter Payton. The player he was, but more importantly the man he was, the leader, the giver, the person. Man, dad, I wish you were here for this award," Wilson said, addressing his late father in his acceptance speech. "This moment. Dad, I can remember you telling me in the car one day, 'Son, love changes things.' Well, dad, you were right. I wish you were here to tell the world that in the toughest of times. 2020 was the most difficult times in history."

"To America, to the world, love is patient, love is kind, love changes things. The great Walter Payton once said, 'We are stronger together than we are alone.' Dad, I think Walter was right. To the young boy or girl who has a dream, who wants to make a difference. Remember this one thing, love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always persevere. Love changes things. Thank you," he concluded.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is awarded to a player that exhibits "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it," according to the league.

Amid the 2020 NFL season and ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Wilson and Ciara — who have been married since 2016 — made sure to aid communities impacted by the pandemic. Last March, they donated a million meals to a local food bank to aid in relief efforts during the outbreak.

Wilson is the first quarterback to be recognized with the honor since 2016 when Eli Manning was named Man of the Year. He is also the first Seahawks player since Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Largent received the award in 1988.

The father of three was presented with the honor by 2019 winner Calais Campbell, a defensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens.