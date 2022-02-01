Ciara congratulated Russell Wilson after he was named to the roster for his ninth NFC Pro Bowl

Ciara 'Proud' of Husband Russell Wilson for 9th Pro Bowl: 'You Continually Inspire Me'

Ciara is cheering on Russell Wilson for his latest accomplishment.

On Instagram Monday, the 36-year-old singer congratulated her husband, 33, on making the NFC Pro Bowl for the ninth time. Ciara posted a photo of the Seattle Seahawks quarterback shirtless on the beach, along with another image of herself grinning in a red swimsuit while wrapping her arms around his shoulders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She closed out her post with one last image of Wilson's back, as the pro athlete stood facing the ocean.

"Proud of you Baby @DangeRussWilson! 9x Pro Bowler!," Ciara captioned the snaps. "You continually inspire me! #RareBreed #3 #MCM #MCE."

ciara sand russell Credit: ciara/ instagram

Wilson was added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Monday, where he will replace injured Tom Brady, ESPN reported.

According to the Seahawks website, Wilson ascends to the Pro Bowl for the ninth time in 10 seasons. With that, he is tied with Hall of Fame tackle Walter Jones for "the most in franchise history," per the Seahawks. The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Wilson celebrated the news with an Instagram post of his own, featuring photos from past Pro Bowls. "Vegas Bound 😎. Blessed!!! #9 #ProBowl," he wrote.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and share two children — daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and son Win Harrison, 18 months. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 7, whom she shares with ex Future.

The athlete and the artist often show their love for one another on social media. To mark her husband's birthday in November, Ciara posted a trio of sweet photos with Wilson to Instagram, along with a heartfelt tribute.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 5th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by ESPN at The Novo Theater at L.A. Live on July 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Russell Wilson and Ciara | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

"On this day, a Leader was born. My King," she began. "On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father. On this day a Champion was born. An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Promise" singer continued, "The Big 33. My Baby @DangeRussWilson! I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it's a BIG celebration! Thankful to God for blessing me to go on this great journey called Life with you. You are everything to me. My Beautiful Birthday Boy I love you sooooo much! Happy Birthday Honey. #JesusYear"