Ciara, La La Anthony and Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Show Off Their Football Skills

(from left to right) Ciara, Natalia Bryant and La La Anthony

The "Goodies" singer, 34, shared a video of herself playing football with La La, 39, and Natalia, 17, on her Instagram Thursday, writing, "Danger Danger 🤣🥰🏈."

In the footage, Ciara rocks a black swimsuit and matching wrap as she gets together with Natalia in a huddle. La La, wearing a colorful one-piece, joins the group as she gives instructions on the next play.

"I'm about to run 'Danger Danger,'" La La jokes. "When I say 'hut,' you get that motherf–– ball and you run."

The clip then cuts to a montage of several plays by the group set to "California Love" by 2Pac and Dr. Dre. At one point, Ciara's son 6-year-old son Future and La La's 13-year-old son Kiyan chases the group in the grassy field.

"The Girls Taking The W.... As We Should😌," Natalia wrote on her Instagram.

"Danger‼️Danger‼️this has me crying🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣u don’t wanna see us on the football field 🏈," La La captioned the same video on her account.

Ciara has been documenting her quality time with friends on social media this week. On Wednesday, the "1, 2 Step" hitmaker posted a sweet photograph of herself and Vanessa, 38, hanging out together while simultaneously breastfeeding their young children.

In the image, the two proud mamas had big smiles on their faces as they sat by each other's sides on a private plane, both covering their babies with nursing covers. Ciara welcomed son Win Harrison with husband Russell Wilson in June, while Vanessa shares daughter Capri Kobe, 15 months, with her late husband Kobe.

"Got Milk?:)" Ciara joked in the caption, adding in the hashtag "Mom Life."

The sweet post came just a month after Ciara praised Vanessa, who is also mom to 3½-year-old Bianka Bella, as a resilient parent.

"Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile," she wrote on her Instagram in August, alongside a photo of herself with Vanessa and her daughters. "You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable."