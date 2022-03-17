Ciara and Kids Support Russell Wilson as He's Introduced as New Denver Broncos Quarterback

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback recently revealed he sees himself playing many more years in the NFL

Russell Wilson was introduced as the new quarterback of the Denver Broncos Wednesday, with wife Ciara and their kids by his side.

"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan,'' Wilson, 33, told reporters at a press conference at the team's training center in Englewood, Colorado, per ESPN. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.''

The NFL star was pictured proudly holding up his new orange jersey (retaining no. 3, which he wore for 10 seasons on the Seattle Seahawks) with Ciara, 36, and their three kids – son Win Harrison, 19 months, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and son son Future Zahir, 7, who the Grammy winner shares with ex Future. Wilson's mother Tammy and older brother Harrison also supported him at the event, smiling by his side.

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson Credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Bart Starr Award winner waived his no-trade clause to seal the deal, which ESPN described as "one of the biggest trades in league history." The Broncos swapped their current quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and five more players for Wilson and a fourth-round pick. The deal was made official with the turn of the NFL's new league year on Wednesday.

Addressing the move from the only professional franchise he's ever known, Wilson said that he "didn't initiate" the trade, though sentiments were "definitely mutual" – but that there were no hard feelings, per the Associated Press.

"Hard feelings? No. I had 10 incredible years there," Wilson said. "And what I do know is that some of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, from [Peyton] Manning to Tom Brady, Drew Brees, have gone from one place to another, guys I've always known and admired. So, in this moment, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow and learn."

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson Credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Wilson was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. During his time with the team, he won one Super Bowl and just played in his ninth Pro Bowl.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, the quarterback said he envisioned many more years in the league for himself.