Ciara Hails Her 'Incredible' New Life in Denver with Husband Russell Wilson and Their Kids

"Denver's amazing," Ciara said about her family's new life in Colorado following Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos

By
Published on October 13, 2022 11:30 AM
Russell Wilson and Ciara Family
Photo: Russell Wilson Instagram

Ciara is loving her new life in Denver with husband Russell Wilson.

"Denver's amazing," the singer-songwriter told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the CMT Artists of the Year awards on Friday.

"The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good," she added about life in Colorado since Wilson was traded to the Broncos after 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver — it's pretty amazing," she added to the outlet.

Yet adjusting to life at an altitude of over 5,000ft hasn't come completely easy to Ciare, Wilson and their children Sienna Princess, 5, Win Harrison, 2. Ciara is also mom to Future Zahir, 8, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Thursday Night Football Russell Wilson
Gunther Campine/Prime Video

"The altitude is a beast," Ciara told ET. "Walking up three — just like one flight of stairs, I'm like, 'Okay, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. Alright, I'm back' I mean, it's really something and you feel it, but it's been incredible."

In March, Ciara and Wilson told PEOPLE how they are "grateful" for their full house. The singer and NFL player have embraced the chaos of managing their three kids, adding it is "non-stop entertainment."

"These kids are funny," Ciara continued. "Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know."

Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara Wilson, wife of Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos, and Sienna Princess Wilson look on from the field before the game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Christian Petersen/Getty

The loving mom confessed the kids also "run the house", with youngest son Win "leading the charge" with his siblings. "They say the third baby kind of moves or learns the quickest because they're trying to keep up with their siblings, and he's on it," she says. "He's talking really early, he's moving, he's a big baby and he's really tall, you know?"

Despite their busy schedules, Wilson noted that they always make time for one another. "Me and Ci always put each other at the top of the order," he said. "Besides her coming on the football field and playing football and me being in the studio, we pretty much do everything together."

