Ciara Celebrates Husband Russell Wilson's 32nd Birthday with Special At-Home Meal: 'Anything for You'

"It's my wish for you to feel like the King you are!" Ciara wrote in a loving tribute to her husband

Ciara is pulling out all the stops to make Russell Wilson’s 32nd birthday extra special!

Starting the festivities early, the "Goodies" singer and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 32, enjoyed an at-home dinner on Saturday, prepared for the couple from Canlis, one of their favorite Seattle restaurants.

“Anything for YOU Birthday Boy,” Ciara wrote on social media alongside a video of their romantic table spread. “Ain’t nothin I wouldn’t do for you! On this day and everyday it’s my wish for you to feel like the King you are! I love you so much!”

“My world is better because of you. I love how you love,” her husband wrote in a loving comment. “You are our babies are my all.”

They are parents to daughter Sienna Princess as well as 4-month-old son Win Harrison. Ciara also shares son Future Zahir, 6, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

In his own post documenting the evening festivities, Wilson penned a loving tribute in honor of his wife. “An early bday for me at home but everyday feels like I’m brand new because of you,” he sweetly wrote. “I love you forever baby!”

The couple recently opened up to PEOPLE about how they’re getting ready for the upcoming holiday season, which will mark their newborn son’s first Christmas!

"It's a unique time that we're in, right? I think there is nothing greater than simply spending [the holidays] together,” Ciara shared. "We're about to get all the kids' gifts in line, which is exciting and we're actually getting ready to plan out our Christmas card, which is exciting too – we're about to get into the spirit of it all.”

"So first football and then Christmas, but it's just a sweet joy to be together on that actual day,” said the mom of three, who recently launched a one-of-a-kind eau de parfum, ​R&C The Fragrance Duo, with her husband.